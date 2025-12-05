Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 premieres cancelled, release postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances'

In a dramatic turn of events, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited film, Akhanda 2, which was scheduled to release in theatres on December 5, has been postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’. The makers issued a statement just a day before the release, leaving fans shocked. Akhanda 2 faces last-minute delays, makers issue statement.

Akhanda 2 premiere shows cancelled, film postponed indefinitely

On Thursday evening, the film’s production house, 14 Reels Plus, revealed that the paid premieres of the film had been cancelled due to technical issues and wrote on X, “#Akhanda2 premieres scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We’ve tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Later, the production house made an unexpected announcement about the film’s release being postponed just a night before the release. The makers wrote on X, “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon.”

The film’s postponement came after a Madras High Court order, which put a stay on its screening following an appeal filed by Eros International Media Limited. The case stems from a prolonged legal dispute over a previous arbitration decision that went in favour of Eros, entitling the company to nearly ₹28 crore along with 14 per cent interest, as reported by CinemaExpress.

The court directed that Akhanda 2 cannot be released in theatres, on digital platforms, or through satellite broadcast until the dues are cleared. Eros also contended that 14 Reels Plus LLP is essentially a continuation of 14 Reels Entertainment, and allowing the release without settling the pending amount would enable the promoters to derive profits while evading their financial liabilities.

About Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. Fans had been eagerly awaiting the Boyapati–Balakrishna combination to recreate the magic on the big screen. The film also features Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinishetty and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Thaman S, received a positive response from fans. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.