Kalki 2898 AD starts streaming now: Where to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's new film

Where to watch Kalki 2898 AD

The Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD is available for streaming on Netflix India. However, its original Telugu version, along with other regional languages – Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada – are available for streaming only on Prime Video India. Usually, pan-India film like Kalki 2898 AD is available to stream in all languages on a single platform, but this film has emerged as an exception.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Featuring a star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, Saswata Chatterjee, Shobhana, and a bunch of cameos, the action-adventure film is a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction. The big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released in theatres across the country on June 27. Since its release, the film has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2024, earning over ₹1,100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Prabhas, who plays the role of Bhairava in the movie, said the experience of working on the film has been "truly exhilarating". "The film not only pushes the boundaries of storytelling with its blend of mythology and futuristic elements but also delves deep into the complexities of human nature. Portraying Bhairava, a character driven by strength and conviction, has been incredibly rewarding. After all the love that 'Kalki 2898 AD' has received from audiences in theatres, I cannot wait for its global premiere on Prime Video," the actor said.

Nag Ashwin, best known for directing Yevade Subramanyam and the National Award-winning movie Mahanati, said his aim with Kalki 2898 AD was to create a cinematic experience that breaks new ground, transcends traditional boundaries, and shares India's cultural mythology on a global scale.

"The overwhelming success of the film at box offices worldwide is truly humbling. It signifies the universal appeal of films that are deeply rooted in Indian mythology. While it has received immense love in theatres, I am thrilled for Kalki 2898 AD to now stream on Prime Video, reaching an even larger audience worldwide," he added.