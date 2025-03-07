Kalpana Raghavendar breaks silence on rift with husband causing overdose: ‘I lead a very happy life’. Watch

Singer Kalpana Raghavendar looked like she was recuperating well in a video released to the press on Friday. Talking to the press about her hospitalisation and rumours of a suicide attempt for the first time, she denied a rift with her husband or daughter was the reason for her sleeping pill overdose. (Also Read: Singer Kalpana Raghavendar tells police she had disagreement with daughter; took 18 sleeping pills causing overdose) Kalpana Raghavendar was found overdosed on pills by the police on Tuesday.

Kalpana Raghavendar denies family rift

Kalpana released two videos in Telugu and Tamil to the press, stating that she accidentally overdosed on pills due to work stress and not her personal life. She said, “I am making this video to clarify a rumour circulating about me and my husband. I am 45 years old. At this age, I’m doing a PhD at this age and studying LLB with my husband’s encouragement. As for my music, I am trying to update myself and do different kinds of concerts. Due to all that stress, I have been unable to sleep well.”

The singer then confirmed that she overdosed on pills prescribed for her insomnia and lost consciousness. She also credited her husband for doing his best to ensure she was safe, saying, “If I am alive today, it is only because of my husband. He got the help of the police and the media at the right time. Please don’t trust any news of me having personal issues. My husband Prasad Prabhakar is the best thing that has happened to me, thank God. I am so blessed to have him in my life. And the next best thing is my daughter, Daya Prasad.”

She ended the video by reinstating that she was ‘very happy’ in her personal life and it had nothing to do with her accidental overdose, “I lead a very happy life. This is a minor setback due to health issues, but I look forward to entertaining you again.”

What happened

Kalpana’s husband Prasad called her neighbours in Hyderabad after she did not answer his calls. When she did not respond to the neighbours, they called the police to check on her. The police found her unconscious on Tuesday and rushed her to the hospital. While they suspected that she had attempted suicide, PTI reported that Kalpana told the police that she had not attempted suicide but had taken an excessive dose of sleeping pills as she was struggling to sleep.

Kalpana stated that she had travelled to Hyderabad from Ernakulam on March 4. Unable to sleep, she initially took eight sleeping pills and later consumed an additional 10, which caused her to lose consciousness. She also had a ‘disagreement’ with her daughter about moving to Hyderabad for her studies. Her daughter Daya also spoke to the press on Wednesday and set the record straight.