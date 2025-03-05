Telugu singer Kalpana Raghavendar's daughter says mother didn't attempt suicide: ‘There was a slight drug overdose’

On Tuesday evening, popular Telugu singer Kalpana Raghavendar was hospitalised after she was found unconscious at her residence in Hyderabad. It was reported that the singer had allegedly attempted suicide. However, her daughter has now come forward to deny these reports. Telugu singer Kalpana Raghavendar's daughter reacts to reports of her suicide attempt.

Kalpana's daughter dismisses reports of mother's suicide attempt

During a conversation with the media, Kalpana's daughter refuted claims of her mother's suicide attempt and stated, “My mother has no issues. She is perfectly fine, happy and healthy. She is a singer and is also pursuing her PhD and LLB, which led to insomnia. To treat her insomnia, she took the tablets prescribed by her doctor. Due to stress, there was a slight drug overdose. Please do not manipulate or misinterpret any news."

She further provided a health update on her mother, adding, "My mother is fine, and both my parents are perfectly happy. Everyone in my family is doing well. She will be back soon. This was not a suicide attempt; it was just a slight overdose of insomnia tablets. Please do not spread or distort any misinformation."

What happened to Kalpana?

Reportedly, the KPHB police station received an emergency call from the apartment committee at around 5 pm. Upon their arrival at Kalpana's residence, officers found the door to her apartment locked. However, looking through the kitchen window, they saw the singer lying unconscious on her bed. She was immediately taken to hospital by the authorities. Doctors treating her stated that she had taken sleeping pills. As of now, the singer's condition is stable.

About Kalpana Raghavendar

Kalpana is an Indian playback singer who began her career at the age of five and, by 2013, had recorded 1,500 tracks and performed in 3,000 shows in India and abroad. She rose to fame after winning Idea Star Singer Malayalam and later participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1.