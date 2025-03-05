Menu Explore
Telugu singer Kalpana Raghavendar hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt at Hyderabad home: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 05, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Reportedly, the police reached her house after being informed by the Residents' Association, where she stayed, and broke open the door of the house on Tuesday.

Popular Telugu singer Kalpana Raghavendar allegedly attempted suicide at her residence in Hyderabad. News agency PTI, citing the police, reported on Tuesday evening that she was found unconscious at her home.

Kalpana Raghavendar is currently hospitalised.
Kalpana Raghavendar hospitalised

Reportedly, the police reached her house after being informed by the Residents' Association, where she stayed, and broke open the door of the house on Tuesday. They found her in an "unconscious" state and shifted her to a hospital.

Kalpana had sleeping pills

Doctors treating her said she took sleeping pills, and details would be known after she regains consciousness, a police official at KPHB Police Station said. Her condition is stated to be "out of danger", he said.

More about Kalpana

As per TV, Kalpana is in a stable condition at present. She was rushed to a private hospital in Nizampet. Her husband Prasad called community people to check on her when she didn't pick up his calls. Her husband was in Chennai. It had been two days since anyone contacted her.

Police is investigating

Earlier, Kalpana returned from Kerala to Hyderabad for an event. The official, as per PTI, further said the reasons behind the singer resorting to the extreme step were being verified as part of the investigation. Singers Geeta Madhuri, Sunitha and others visited her at the hospital.

About Kalpana

Kalpana was the winner of Idea Star Singer Malayalam season five. She was a participant in Bigg Boss Telugu season one. She started her career as a playback singer at the age of five. By 2013, she had recorded 1,500 songs. She is the daughter of renowned playback singers TS Raghavendra and Sulochana.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

