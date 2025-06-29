Search
Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu film does not beat HanuMan; brings in 22 crore in 1st weekend

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 29, 2025 10:07 PM IST

Kannappa box office collection day 3: The Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal-starrer is still a career best for the lead actor. 

Kannappa box office collection day 3: Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa was released in theatres on Friday and gave the actor his career-best opening weekend. While the film failed to beat HanuMan’s first weekend collections, it still made a decent 22.53 crore net in India. (Also Read: Kannappa box office collection day 2: Vishnu Manchu gets a personal best, crosses 15 crore despite minor dip)

Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukhundan in a still from the film.
Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukhundan in a still from the film.

Kannappa box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Kannappa saw a further dip in collections, bringing in an estimated 6.03 crore net in India on Sunday and taking its three-day total to 22.53 crore. The film touched 9.35 crore on its opening day but saw a 23.53% dip on Saturday and brought in 7.15 crore. The film performed better in Telugu despite also releasing in other south Indian languages and Hindi. However, it did show a decent 24.83% occupancy for the Tamil version on Sunday versus the 42.33% for the Telugu one. 

For context, Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan was a surprise juggernaut when it was released in theatres in 2024. The film managed to beat some star-led vehicles like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, bringing in 40.65 crore in its opening weekend. The film had a 4.5 crore opening on Thursday and had collected 24.65 crore within two days of release. Kannappa has only Kuberaa to compete with, which was released last week in theatres and has collected 75.7 crore net in India so far. 

About Kannappa 

Kannappa stars Vishnu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo. At a press conference for the film in Hyderabad, Vishnu teased a prequel with a ‘leading director’. 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
