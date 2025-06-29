Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu film does not beat HanuMan; brings in 22 crore in 1st weekend

Kannappa box office collection day 3: Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa was released in theatres on Friday and gave the actor his career-best opening weekend. While the film failed to beat HanuMan’s first weekend collections, it still made a decent ₹22.53 crore net in India. (Also Read: Kannappa box office collection day 2: Vishnu Manchu gets a personal best, crosses ₹15 crore despite minor dip) Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukhundan in a still from the film.

Kannappa box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Kannappa saw a further dip in collections, bringing in an estimated ₹6.03 crore net in India on Sunday and taking its three-day total to ₹22.53 crore. The film touched ₹9.35 crore on its opening day but saw a 23.53% dip on Saturday and brought in ₹7.15 crore. The film performed better in Telugu despite also releasing in other south Indian languages and Hindi. However, it did show a decent 24.83% occupancy for the Tamil version on Sunday versus the 42.33% for the Telugu one.

For context, Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan was a surprise juggernaut when it was released in theatres in 2024. The film managed to beat some star-led vehicles like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, bringing in ₹40.65 crore in its opening weekend. The film had a ₹4.5 crore opening on Thursday and had collected ₹24.65 crore within two days of release. Kannappa has only Kuberaa to compete with, which was released last week in theatres and has collected ₹75.7 crore net in India so far.

About Kannappa

Kannappa stars Vishnu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo. At a press conference for the film in Hyderabad, Vishnu teased a prequel with a ‘leading director’.