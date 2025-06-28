Kannappa box office collection day 2: Vishnu Manchu gets a personal best at 15 crore despite dip

Kannappa box office collection day 2: Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa was released in theatres this Friday. The film that boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Sarathkumar and others has collected ₹15.29 crore net in India after two days of release. Kannappa box office collection day 2: Vishnu Manchu plays a hunter called Thinnadu in the film.

Kannappa box office collection

As per Sacnilk, Kannappa brought in ₹9.35 crore net and ₹11 crore gross on its opening day in India. With a collection of ₹2 crore from overseas, the film made ₹13 crore worldwide. On its second day, despite being a Saturday, collections saw a dip, and the film made an estimated ₹5.94 crore net in India, taking its total collection to ₹15.29 crore. The film is on its way to becoming Vishnu's highest-grossing film.

Kannappa was released in theatres in all south Indian languages and Hindi, but the film has performed better in Telugu than in other languages so far. The film also marks a personal best for Vishnu, whose previous films, Ginna and Mosagallu, had earned less than ₹1 crore in their lifetime. The last time Vishnu had a good opening was with the 2014 film Rowdy's ₹3 crore day 1 collection, making ₹11 crore in its first week.

The two-day collection of Kannappa has also overtaken the lifetime collection of Vijayashanti and Kalyanram-starrer Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, which made ₹10 crore worldwide.

Vishnu Manchu about Kannappa’s release

Speaking at an event about Kannappa’s release in Hyderabad on Saturday, Vishnu thanked the audience for receiving the film well. He said, “For actors like me, the audience is nothing less than God because unless they bless us, we wouldn’t exist or have success. Kannappa has become a success and will continue to be a success. It’s bringing in good collections; this is all possible only due to Lord Shiva. This has been an emotional journey for me.”

About Kannappa

Kannappa stars Vishnu, Prabhas, Akshay, Sarathkumar, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo. The film is based on the legend of a hunter called Thinnadu who turns into a devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay plays Shiva, Kajal plays Parvathi, and Prabhas plays Rudra in the film. Kannappa received mixed reviews, and it remains to be seen how it performs over the weekend.