KGF actor BS Avinash meets with road accident in Bengaluru

Actor BS Avinash, who played a key role in the KGF series, was met with a car accident on Wednesday in Bengaluru. As per reports, Avinash’s car, a Mercedes Benz, collided with a truck but fortunately, he escaped without any major injuries. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor attributes the success of KGF 2 and Pushpa to their 'desi' attitude

Around 6 am on Wednesday morning, Avinash was travelling near the Anil Kumble circle when a truck rammed into his car. The truck driver has been taken into custody and a case has been registered by the Cubbon Park police. Passersby who were out on their morning walk quickly came to Avinash’s rescue and pulled him out of the car. Reports suggest Avinash was on his way for his morning workout to a gym.

In Yash-starrer KGF series, Avinash played a character called Andrew, boss of one of the local gangs. He had a bigger role in the first part of KGF vis-à-vis the second. It was through late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja that Avinash landed an opportunity to work in the KGF films. Through a friend of Sarja, Avinash got in touch with the film’s cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who in turn introduced him to Prashanth Neel.

In an interview, Avinash had revealed that he started training for KGF: Chapter 1 from 2015. He also revealed that offers started pouring in post the release of the first part of KGF.

In KGF 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt played the primary antagonist. The second chapter follows the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. The film minted over ₹1200 crore worldwide at the box-office. The makers have confirmed that the next part in the series is in the pipeline.

