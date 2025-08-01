Kingdom box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverakonda film shows slight dip after strong start, collects 29 crore

Kingdom box office collection day 2: Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Kingdom was released in theatres on Thursday. The film had a decent opening as compared to some of Vijay’s recent films. According to Sacnilk, the action drama brought in ₹29.21 crore net in India in two days. Kingdom box office collection day 2: Bhagyashri Borse and Vijay Deverakonda play the leads.

Kingdom box office collection

According to the trade website, Kingdom made an estimated ₹11.21 crore net in India on its first Friday, taking its two-day total to ₹29.21 crore. The film had a ₹17 crore opening and showed a slight dip on its second day, registering an occupancy of around 36.24%. As per the film's team, the film collected ₹39 crore on its opening day, and given that it still has the weekend to bank on, it remains to be seen how it’ll fare in the coming days. The film is competing with Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was released in theatres on 24 July.

About Kingdom

Kingdom tells the story of Suri (Vijay), a police constable turned spy who goes on a mission to Sri Lanka. He’s also looking for his long-lost brother Siva (Satyadev), who ran away from home in their childhood. The film ends by setting up the story for Suri’s rise as a leader in the sequel.

Kingdom is Vijay’s first film in a long time to receive mixed to good reviews and perform decently at the box office. The actor seemed thankful to the audience for the response it received on opening day. He wrote, “I wish i could share with you how i feel right now..i wish you could all feel this with me..Aah Venkanna Swami daya. Mee Andari Prema. Inka em kavali naa lanti okkadki (It’s all thanks to Lord Balaji and your love. What else does someone like me need?)” His rumoured girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna, also congratulated him on the win, writing, ‘manam kottinam’ (We have a hit).