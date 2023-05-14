Koko teaser: Visually stunning sci-fi thriller predicts cyber warfare, rule of artificial intelligence. Watch

Sukumar of Pushpa fame has shared the first glimpse of debutant director Jai Kumar’s sci-fi thriller, Koko. Hailed as India's 'authentic sci-fi thriller', the film revolves around cyber warfare. It asks 'what if technology overpowers human intellect?” Also read: Adipurush trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and the action finally look impressive. Watch Stills from Koko teaser.

The trailer shows a woman in black, walking out from a fight scene with blood on her hands, holding a pistol. She has an air mask on and throws the pistol before reaching her bike. She throws two tiny robots (instruments) in the air and they travel through the entire scene, passing over fire, guns, blood and even a body of a woman lying on the floor. They also pass over a book with ‘Project Ram Isu’ written on it. As they reach a computer screen which has a timer on, they black themselves when the timer reaches zero. The teaser also has "When east wants to conquer the rest" and "secrets of Indian scriptures come for rescue" written on the screen.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter that the film will go on floors from the third week of June 2023. The shoot will take place in Vietnam, China, Ladakh, Kerala and Hyderabad.

Sharing the impressive trailer, Taran wrote, "Sukumar launches first glimpse of sci-fi thriller Koko… will release in Indian and international languages… Pushpa and Pushpa2 director Sukumar unveils the first glimpse of producer Sandeep Reddy Vasa and director Jai Kumar’s sci-fi thriller Koko."

Adding that the film will release in multiple Indian and international languages, Taran added, “Koko will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Vietnamese and Taiwanese languages in Summer 2024… In fact, Koko will be the first Indian movie to release directly in Vietnamese and Taiwanese languages.”

According to a report on OTTplay, “a proficient black hat hacker, Nikki, makes use of a self-made artificial intelligence tool named ‘Koko’ to avenge her family’s loss and also to fulfill her father Ramanujan's wish. The tool interacts and executes operations using any electronic object as per its wish despite not being physically visible. Ramanujan, the character in the film, is the brain behind the world's first Automation Artificial Intelligence, using RAM-ISU (Ram’s arrow which defines speed, accuracy, power) to guard the Indian Defence System. A crooked Chinese hacker, who wants to make a mark in cyberspace and enforce a cyber war on the country. The story revolves around the combat between KOKO and its enemies.”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON