Kota Srinivasa Rao funeral: Chiranjeevi pays floral tribute; Prakash Raj meets actor's family

Veteran Telugu actor and former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away due to age-related ailments in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was 83. According to film industry sources, Rao, who had been unwell for several years, breathed his last in the early hours of the day at his residence. Chiranjeevi at Kota Srinivasa Rao's funeral.

Kota Srinivasa Rao's funeral

At the actor's funeral, megastar Chiranjeevi also paid him tribute. He put a wreath of red roses on Rao's mortal remains. He also bowed his head in front of his portrait and met the actor's relatives and family.

Earlier, even actor Prakash Raj met the actor's family at his home and was spotted leaving in his car while media surrounded him.

About Kota Srinivasa Rao

In a prolific career spanning over four decades, Srinivasa Rao acted in more than 750 films. He made his debut with the 1978 film Pranam Khareedu, which also marked the debut of superstar Chiranjeevi. Some of his most acclaimed works include Pratighatana, Satruvu, Ahana Pellanta, Hello Brother, Money, and Ram Gopal Varma’s Siva and Gaayam.

A recipient of the Padma Shri, Srinivasa Rao also served as a BJP MLA from the Vijayawada East assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh between 1999 and 2004.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan were among the many leaders who condoled his demise.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, and Andhra BJP chief PVN Madhav also visited his residence to pay homage.

From the film industry, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, producer D Suresh Babu, veteran actor Murali Mohan, and several others expressed their condolences.

Actor Sivaji Raja, a close friend of Srinivasa Rao, told PTI that the funeral details would be decided after the arrival of Rao’s younger brother, actor Kota Sankar Rao, in Hyderabad.