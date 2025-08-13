Lakshmi Manchu snaps at reporters, tells them to behave as she appears before ED in betting app case

Actor Lakshmi Manchu appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in Hyderabad in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged promotion of betting apps. The actor was summoned after her name surfaced in relation to a digital platform under scrutiny for its links to online betting. Lakshmi Manchu appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad.

Lakshmi Manchu arrives before ED

In a video that was shared by news agency ANI on their X account, Lakshmi was seen getting out of her car to enter the ED office. However, as soon as she stepped out, several photographers surrounded her for pictures and started questioning her. Lakshmi seemed irked by the proximity of the reporters, and even as someone from the team told them to stay at a distance, she snapped at them and said, “Behave yourselves!”

Other actors under the scanner

In July, the agency issued summons to four actors—Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Lakshmi Manchu—asking them to appear on different dates at the agency's zonal office in Hyderabad for questioning in the case.

During their appearance, the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.

These individuals are suspected to have ‘endorsed’ online betting apps for a celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources said. These platforms are alleged to have generated illicit funds through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, they said.

Prakash Raj appeared before the ED in Hyderabad on 30 July, while Rana visited on August 1. Vijay appeared before the ED on August 6 and later clarified his stance to the press. He emphasised that he only promoted A23, a legal gaming app, not a betting platform.

Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.

(with inputs from PTI)