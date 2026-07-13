Lenin actor Bhagyashri Borse recalls seeing her father plead for work: 'Please give me job, have two daughters'

Bhagyashri Borse, who is currently basking in the success of the Akhil Akkineni-starrer Lenin, recently opened up about her difficult upbringing. In a recent interaction, Bhagyashri shared that since she comes from a lower middle-class background, she grew up watching her parents pinch pennies to make ends meet.

'Come from lower middle-class background'

Lenin actor Bhagyashri Borse recalls difficult upbringing.

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Speaking on Honest Townhall, she shared, “I’ve seen a very different side of life the day I was born. My family, my parents are from a lower middle-class background. I’ve never seen stability the way we see it these days. I’ve always seen things go wrong with them. I’ve always seen them fighting to do the right thing for their children and consistently not give up. Because we come from zero. As a child, you don’t even know what money is. Growing up, you don’t know how important money is. All you care about is food, play around outside, and chill."

'Have seen parents count pennies'

She recalled how her parents used to keep a record of every rupee they spent and would struggle to survive if they had spent ₹300 in a week. She also recalled seeing her father pleading for work. She said, "Actually, I’ve seen a journal of ₹10 green chilli, ₹10 spinach. They used to literally count, ‘If we’ve spent ₹300 this week, how do we maintain the next week?’ You see your parents struggle and work really hard for you. I’ve seen my dad request someone, ‘Please give me a job. I have two daughters.’ As a small baby, you don’t want to see your father talk like that."

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{{^usCountry}} The actor shared that after witnessing her parents' financial struggles while growing up, she made sure they would never have to face those hardships again once she started earning. About Bhagyashri Borse {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor shared that after witnessing her parents' financial struggles while growing up, she made sure they would never have to face those hardships again once she started earning. About Bhagyashri Borse {{/usCountry}}

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For the unversed, Bhagyashri Borse was born in Aurangabad. She lived in Nigeria with her family for seven years and completed her schooling there. She later relocated to India and pursued modelling in Mumbai. Soon, she began receiving offers for small roles in films. She appeared in cameo roles in Bollywood films, including Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s 2023 coming-of-age romance Yaariyan 2 and Kabir Khan’s 2024 period sports drama Chandu Champion.

However, Bhagyashri found success in Telugu cinema. She bagged Harish Shankar’s 2024 Telugu action romance Mr. Bachchan as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja. She also starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom, Dulquer Salmaan in Kaantha, and Ram Pothineni in Andhra King Taluka last year.

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Bhagyashri's latest film, Lenin, is minting money at the box office. She appears alongside Akhil Akkineni in Murali Kishor Abburu’s Telugu action drama. She will next be seen in Sivakumar Murugesan’s Tamil action film Seyon, opposite Sivakarthikeyan.