Lenin worldwide box office collection day 1: Akhil Akkineni breaks down in happiness as he gets his biggest opening

Lenin worldwide box office collection day 1: Murali Kishor Abburu's rural drama starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse was released in theatres on July 10. The film opened to mixed reviews but did well at the box office on its opening day. The film has become the highest opening for the lead actor in his career.

Lenin worldwide box office collection

Lenin worldwide box office collection day 1: Akhil Akkineni plays the lead role in rural drama.

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Lenin’s production house, Sithara Entertainments, announced on Saturday that the film has grossed ₹16.7 crore worldwide on its opening day. “AKHIL 2.0 is here... and the box office has heard it loud and clear. A phenomenal 16.7 CR+ Worldwide Gross on Day 1 for #LENIN. The Telugu audience has once again celebrated good cinema in the grandest way possible. #BlockbusterLENIN,” they wrote, making the announcement.

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{{^usCountry}} Trade website Sacnilk, however, reported different numbers. According to the website, Lenin has collected ₹5.90 crore net and ₹6.73 crore gross in India on its opening day. Adding the ₹3 crore from overseas, the film has grossed ₹9.73 crore worldwide, according to the website. His previous film, Agent, in 2023, had grossed ₹8.14 crore worldwide, while Mr Majnu, in 2019, had grossed ₹7 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trade website Sacnilk, however, reported different numbers. According to the website, Lenin has collected ₹5.90 crore net and ₹6.73 crore gross in India on its opening day. Adding the ₹3 crore from overseas, the film has grossed ₹9.73 crore worldwide, according to the website. His previous film, Agent, in 2023, had grossed ₹8.14 crore worldwide, while Mr Majnu, in 2019, had grossed ₹7 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

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If we go by the production house’s figures, this is the highest opening in Akhil’s career. His debut film, Akhil: The Power of Jua, in 2015, registered an opening of ₹13 crore worldwide, holding the record at the time.

About Lenin

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Lenin is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Akhil’s dad, Akkineni Nagarjuna, under Annapurna Studios and Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Akhil and Bhagyashri make up the film’s lead cast. Set in a fictional village in Chittoor, the story follows an orphan raised by the village head. A straightforward romance transforms into something more, with the story inspired by Indian mythology.

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After the film received decent reviews on its opening day, Akhil and Nagarjuna celebrated its success at the family-owned Annapurna Studios. Videos from the celebrations show Nagarjuna cutting a cake as Akhil, overwhelmed with emotions, falls at his father’s feet and hugs him tightly. He can be seen wiping away tears of happiness and folding his hands in front of his father, thanking him for his support. Nagarjuna hugs him tightly and consoles him. A success meet for the film was also held in Hyderabad on Saturday, with the film’s team expressing their gratitude and happiness.