Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film sees 32% jump, earns ₹23 crore in 1st weekend

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s highly anticipated new film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has wrapped up its opening weekend with a highly successful run in theaters. The action family drama released on June 19, comfortably clearing the ₹10.10 crore mark in net collections across India by day three. Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu earned positive reviews for her performance.

The project marks Samantha's return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy and produced under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner, the film is drawing a warm response from viewers, particularly across the Telugu-speaking regions. This movie also serves as a reunion for the actor and director, who previously teamed up for the box-office hits Oh! Baby (2019) and Jabardasth (2013).

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection According to the latest data from trade tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in an estimated net collection of ₹10.10 crore across India. This marks a robust 32.0% growth from Saturday's net collection of ₹7.65 Crore. The film saw a massive uptick in footfalls, with occupancy rising from 44.6% on Saturday to an impressive 52.4% on Sunday across 2,965 shows, indicating phenomenal word-of-mouth and family audience pull.

With Sunday’s huge number, the film's total India net collection now stands at ₹23.10 crore over its opening weekend. The total India gross collection has reached ₹26.69 crore.

Telugu version leads the charge Samantha’s latest film continues to find its biggest success in the Telugu market, which remains the primary driver of its box office collection. The Telugu version alone contributed a massive ₹9.50 crore in net collections on Day 3, maintaining a strong occupancy of 60.0% across 2,341 shows. The Tamil version contributed ₹0.60 Crore net on Day 3, with an occupancy of 24.0% across 624 shows. While the numbers are lower, the film is finding its audience in the southern belt.

What is Maa Inti Bangaaram about? Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars as Swarna in Maa Inti Bangaaram, a story about a woman who marries into a traditional household but struggles to win over her new family. The drama intensifies when a dangerous threat from Swarna's past resurfaces. To shield the very family that doubts her, she must fight to protect them while keeping her real identity a secret.

Alongside Samantha, the movie features crucial performances by Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, and Gautami. The film has been granted a UA certificate and runs for 2 hours and 34 minutes.