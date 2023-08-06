Mahesh Babu begins countdown for his birthday, shares pic from Scotland vacation with family

Mahesh Babu is in Scotland with family to ring his birthday on August 9. The actor shared a stunning picture on Instagram to show his fans how him and wife Namrata Shirodkar enjoyed the fireworks at their hotel. They are accompanied by kids Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni. Also read: Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrates 11th birthday at home with Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and friends. See pics

Glimpse of Mahesh Babu's Scotland vacation

Mahesh Babu is holidaying in Scotland with family.

Sharing the picture featuring him and Namrata watching the fireworks, Mahesh wrote on Instagram, “Gleneagles” with three heart smileys and credited Sitara and Gautam for capturing the moment. Many of his fans wished him ‘happy birthday’ in advance while starting the countdown for his birthday celebrations.

On Saturday, Namrata Shirodkar had shared a bunch of pictures from the family's visit to the Edinburgh Castle in Scotland. She captioned the pics, “A journey through time!! Exploring Edinburgh Castle... and its intricate architecture!! Scotland.”

While Namrata is seen in a brown blazer and blue denims, Mahesh is seen in a maroon jacket and cream pants. Sitara is seen in a white top and denims with a blue shirt hanging from her arms and her brother Gautam is seen in a grey T-shirt and blue denims. They are seen posing for pictures in various parts of the castle.

They were earlier in London, pictures from which were shared by Namrata and Sitara on Instagram.

Sitara's birthday was celebrated last month

Last month, Sitara celebrated her 11th birthday at home with an intimate birthday bash which had her close friends in attendance. On the occasion, Sitara had distributed cycles to school going girls and had also unveiled her short film, titled Princess. The film was made by the jewellery brand for which Sitara is a brand ambassador.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film

Mahesh will now be seen in Guntur Kaaram. He unveiled its teaser last month and called it “Highly inflammable” in the caption. It is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024. It is directed by Trivikram Srinivas who worked with Mahesh on hit films like Athadu and Khaleja.

