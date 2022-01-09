Mahesh Babu’s older brother Ramesh Babu dies, Chiranjeevi and others offer condolences

Actor Mahesh Babu’s older brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu died at the age of 56 on Saturday night after a prolonged illness. After the family shared the news of his death on social media late Saturday night, several members of the Telugu film industry offered their condolences.

As per several reports, Ramesh Babu had been battling liver-related ailments for a long time but his death was sudden. The news of his death was confirmed on Twitter by GMB Entertainment, the production company owned by the family. “An official press statement from the Ghattamaneni family over the untimely demise of Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu,” read the tweet.

An Official Press Statement from the Ghattamaneni Family over the untimely demise of Shri. Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu !#RIPRameshBabu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WCDL1TfL16 — GMB Entertainment (@GMBents) January 8, 2022

The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever.” The family also advised fans and followers to not gather for the funeral and last rites, given the Covid-19 protocols in place. “In light of the current circumstances, we request all our well-wishers to adhere to the Covid-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue,” the statement further stated.

Ramesh Babu was an actor known for films such as Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu and others. After his retirement from acting in 1997, he became a producer.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022

Saddened to know about the untimely passing on of Shri. #GhattamaneniRameshBabu garu ?My deepest condolences to Shri. #GhattamaneniRameshBabu Garu?s family, may his soul rest in peace? Om Shanthi 🙏🏼 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 9, 2022

His death was mourned by several members of the film industry. Actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences to Shri Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss.” Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, “Saddened to know about the untimely passing on of Shri. #GhattamaneniRameshBabu garu.”

Several others from the industry, including actor Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Ramesh Varma, Gopichand Malineni, and Nithin also offered their condolences to Ramesh Babu’s family.

Mahesh Babu had tested positive for Covid-19 recently and is currently in isolation at home. It is unclear whether he would be able to attend his brother’s last rites.

