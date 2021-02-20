IND USA
Mahesh Babu working out with Minash.Gabriel.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym: ‘It was go hard or go home’

  • Mahesh Babu’s trainer Minash Gabriel said that the actor is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST

Fitness trainer Minash Gabriel, who is currently working with Mahesh Babu on his Telugu project Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is all praise for the actor’s commitment in the gym. In an Instagram post, he lauded Mahesh’s dedication to stay in shape.

Minash has been working with Mahesh Babu since 2019. He’s currently in Dubai where Mahesh is shooting for his upcoming Telugu project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Minash wrote, "I’ve been in Dubai for the last month for #SarkaruVaariPaata the movie that stars @urstrulymahesh. Baring the day we landed in Dubai and the isolated deload/recovery days, I’ve been at the gym every single day training MB post his shoot (sic)."


He went on to reveal how Mahesh Babu has trained over the last month.

“Our training days were split into strength training, cardio that involved anaerobic variants and most importantly Zone 2 training. We trained mostly in the evenings at the end of the shoot and the intensity at which he approached each session was second to none, even after challenging conditions that he faced on set in the desert,” he said.

Minash said Mahesh Babu had a very simple approach when it came to his workouts. His approach was simple: “It was go hard or go home.”

“Each workout spanned roughly 60 mins. Everyday he’d push himself and make sure he performed each exercise to the T and give it a 100 percent. He is a perfectionist, on and off the set. Today, I can proudly say that MB has come a long way from when we first met in 2019. From battling and overcoming injuries to getting into such incredible shape and conditioning is a testimony to his work ethic and perseverance. I can safely say that this man is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time,” he added.

In Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu has teamed up with filmmaker Parasuram for the first time. The project also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

actor mahesh babu

