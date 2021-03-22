Mahesh Babu spends Sunday chilling with daughter by the pool, Namrata Shirodkar shares pic

In Namrata Shirodkar’s latest instagram post, her actor husband Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara can be seen goofing around by the pool on Sunday. Namrata shared their picture and captioned it ‘lazy Sundays by the pool’.

Namrata’s Instagram is full of pictures of her family. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shoot of upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.





In Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu has teamed up with filmmaker Parasuram for the first time. The project also stars Keerthy Suresh.

The first schedule was supposed to take place in the US. However, due to the pandemic situation, the makers shifted the shooting location to Dubai where the majority of the film was shot over the last two months.

Also read: Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym: ‘It was go hard or go home’

Going by his recent public appearances, Mahesh Babu is seen sporting slightly longer hair and it’s said to be for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over ₹200 crore at the box-office.

In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON