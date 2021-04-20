IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Mahesh Babu wishes mother on her birthday, says 'grateful for you everyday'
Mahesh Babu with his mom Indira Devi.
Mahesh Babu with his mom Indira Devi.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu wishes mother on her birthday, says 'grateful for you everyday'

  • Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar wished his mother on her birthday on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 08:23 PM IST

Actor Mahesh Babu on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish his mother Indira Devi on the occasion of her birthday. Sharing a throwback picture where he’s seen holding her hand, Mahesh wrote that he’s grateful to her every single day.

Mahesh wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday Amma. Grateful for you everyday.”

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also wished her mum-in-law and wrote a beautiful post on Instagram. “To the most loving and nurturing person I know, her strength and kindness continue to inspire me every day. Happy birthday Mummy,” she wrote.


Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shoot of upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The first schedule was supposed to take place in the US. However, due to the pandemic situation, the makers shifted the shooting location to Dubai where the majority of the film was shot over the last two months.

It has so far been confirmed that Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady. However, it was rumoured that Anil Kapoor has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist.

Going by his recent public appearances, Mahesh Babu is seen sporting slightly longer hair and it’s said to be for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In the film, Mahesh Babu has teamed up with filmmaker Parasuram for the first time.

Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office. Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
mahesh babu namrata shirodkar telugu cinema + 1 more

Related Stories

Pawan Kalyan is also working in the Telugu remake of Pink.
Pawan Kalyan is also working in the Telugu remake of Pink.
telugu cinema

Pawan Kalyan tests positive for Covid-19, Mahesh Babu wishes him speedy recovery

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 09:00 PM IST
  • Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for Covid-19. Following the news, several Telugu stars wished him a speedy recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Namrata Shirodkar's new picture, featuring Mahesh Babu and their daughter.
Namrata Shirodkar's new picture, featuring Mahesh Babu and their daughter.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu spends Sunday chilling with daughter by the pool, Namrata shares pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:50 PM IST
  • In Namrata Shirodkar’s latest instagram post, her actor husband Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara can be seen goofing around by the pool on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP