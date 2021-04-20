Mahesh Babu wishes mother on her birthday, says 'grateful for you everyday'

Actor Mahesh Babu on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish his mother Indira Devi on the occasion of her birthday. Sharing a throwback picture where he’s seen holding her hand, Mahesh wrote that he’s grateful to her every single day.

Mahesh wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday Amma. Grateful for you everyday.”

Happy birthday Amma... Grateful for you everyday ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/yyhzw7oCSu — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 20, 2021

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also wished her mum-in-law and wrote a beautiful post on Instagram. “To the most loving and nurturing person I know, her strength and kindness continue to inspire me every day. Happy birthday Mummy,” she wrote.





Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shoot of upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The first schedule was supposed to take place in the US. However, due to the pandemic situation, the makers shifted the shooting location to Dubai where the majority of the film was shot over the last two months.

It has so far been confirmed that Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady. However, it was rumoured that Anil Kapoor has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist.

Going by his recent public appearances, Mahesh Babu is seen sporting slightly longer hair and it’s said to be for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In the film, Mahesh Babu has teamed up with filmmaker Parasuram for the first time.

Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office. Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON