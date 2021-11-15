Mahesh Babu wishes team Australia on T20 World Cup win, calls David Warner a legend

Actor Mahesh Babu on Monday took to Twitter to wish team Australia on their maiden T20 World Cup win. Saluting the Aussie’s grit which was on full display, Mahesh called David Warner a legend for his match-winning performance in the final.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the final in Dubai to lift their maiden T20 WC title. While David Warner scored 53, Mitchell Marsh was unbeaten on 77.

Mahesh Babu tweeted: “The Aussie grit was on full display in Dubai. Congrats team Australia. T20 champions of 2021! @Davidwarner31 what can I say! Mate, you’re a legend (sic).”

The Aussie grit was on full display in Dubai… Congrats team Australia!! T20 champions of 2021 👏👏👏 @davidwarner31 what can I say! Mate… you’re a legend 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bAiJjgFtBN — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 15, 2021

Mahesh Babu currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh. The makers recently confirmed that the film will release on January 13, 2022 around Sankranti festival.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was predominantly shot in Dubai, has music by SS Thaman. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over ₹200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. In 2019, Sandeep had pitched a story idea which Mahesh really liked. However, since both of them were occupied with other commitments, they couldn’t join hands immediately. This project will go on the floors early next year,

Mahesh also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing. After the success of Maharshi, the duo will be reuniting for this new project. Since the release of their last film, both of them have become good friends.

ott:10