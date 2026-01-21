Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 10: Chiranjeevi film earns ₹4 cr, takes total to over ₹175 cr

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 10: The Anil Ravipudi-directed film, which has been breaking records, has been doing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara film has earned over ₹175 crore so far. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 10: Chiranjeevi in a still from the film.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's domestic box office collection The film, as per the report, earned ₹9.35 crore from its premieres. The film earned ₹32.25 crore on day one, ₹18.75 crore on day 2, ₹19.5 crore on day 3, ₹22 crore on day 4, and ₹19.5 crore on day 5. It collected ₹18.9 crore on day 6, ₹17.65 crore on day 7, ₹8 crore on day 8 and ₹5.75 crore on day 9.

On day 10, the film collected ₹4 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, it has collected ₹175.65 crore nett in India. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has already beaten the lifetime collections of Chiranjeevi’s previous films, including Waltair Veerayya. Bholaa Shankar earned ₹30.63 crore in India, Acharya had collected ₹56.14 crore, Godfather made ₹74.03 crore, and Waltair Veerayya minted ₹161.06 crore.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu The film released in theatres on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. The plot follows Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who seeks to protect his estranged wife and children and reunite with them. It is named after Chiranjeevi’s birth name, Sivasankara Varaprasad.

The film’s synopsis read, “A security officer protecting his estranged wife and kids from a vengeful ex-cop sees it as a chance to rebuild their relationship after six years apart.” The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. It also stars Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa.

What was Chiranjeevi's message for fans Recently, taking to X, Chiranjeevi issued a statement and expressed gratitude for the audience response. "Looking at the humongous success of our Film 'Mana ShankaravaraPrasad Garu', my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today, you have proven it yet again. This success belongs to my Telugu audience, my dear beloved Mega fans, distributors, the movie team who worked relentlessly for this film and who have stood by me for decades," he wrote.

"Your whistles in the theatre are the energy that keeps me going. Records come and go, but the love you shower upon me stays forever. This blockbuster success is a tribute to the hard work of our HIT MACHINE, Director Anil Ravipudi, Producers Sahu and Sushmita, along with the entire team and the unwavering faith you have in me. Let's continue the celebration... Love you all!" he added.