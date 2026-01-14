Edit Profile
    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi film crosses ₹60 crore, beats Acharya lifetime

    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 2: Despite mixed reactions from the critics, the film managed to maintain momentum.  

    Published on: Jan 14, 2026 9:34 AM IST
    By HT Entertainment Desk
    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi’s comic timing in Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has impressed audiences. The film took a bumper opening at the box office and has managed to maintain its momentum even on the second day, unlike Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, which witnessed a steep decline.

    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi's still from Anil Ravipudi's film.
    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’s box office performance

    As per the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned 32.25 crore on day one. With 9.35 crore from special previews, the film’s opening-day haul stood at 41.6 crore. On day two, the film continued its strong run and collected 19.50 crore (as per early estimates) at the box office. With this, the film crossed the 50 crore mark within just two days, taking its total domestic collection to 61.10 crore.

    The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of recent Bollywood releases such as Agastya Nanda and Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis ( 30 crore) and Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic comedy-drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri ( 49.5 crore). It has also surpassed the final collections of Chiranjeevi's 2022 flop Acharya ( 56 crore).

    While the film lagged behind Prabhas’ The Raja Saab on day two, it appears to be gaining pace and inching closer to its overall collection. The Raja Saab has been struggling at the box office despite a bumper opening of 62.5 crore, and has so far collected only 119.45 crore domestically, across languages.

    About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

    Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy film marks Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s return to the big screen after his unsuccessful outing with Bhola Shankar. The film also stars Nayanthara and Catherine Tresa in key roles, with Venkatesh appearing in an extended cameo. While the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, Chiranjeevi’s comic timing and performance have impressed fans. Venkatesh’s cameo has also received considerable appreciation from audiences.

    News/Entertainment/Telugu Cinema/Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi Film Crosses ₹60 Crore, Beats Acharya Lifetime
