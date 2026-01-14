Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi film crosses ₹60 crore, beats Acharya lifetime

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi’s comic timing in Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has impressed audiences. The film took a bumper opening at the box office and has managed to maintain its momentum even on the second day, unlike Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, which witnessed a steep decline. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi's still from Anil Ravipudi's film.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’s box office performance As per the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned ₹32.25 crore on day one. With ₹9.35 crore from special previews, the film’s opening-day haul stood at ₹41.6 crore. On day two, the film continued its strong run and collected ₹19.50 crore (as per early estimates) at the box office. With this, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark within just two days, taking its total domestic collection to ₹61.10 crore.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of recent Bollywood releases such as Agastya Nanda and Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis ( ₹30 crore) and Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic comedy-drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri ( ₹49.5 crore). It has also surpassed the final collections of Chiranjeevi's 2022 flop Acharya ( ₹56 crore).

While the film lagged behind Prabhas’ The Raja Saab on day two, it appears to be gaining pace and inching closer to its overall collection. The Raja Saab has been struggling at the box office despite a bumper opening of ₹62.5 crore, and has so far collected only ₹119.45 crore domestically, across languages.