Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 8: Chiranjeevi film beats Waltair Veerayya, earns over ₹165 cr

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 8: The Anil Ravipudi-directed comedy film has been doing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, has earned over ₹165 crore domestically. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu released in theatres on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 8: Chiranjeevi played the lead role in the film.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's domestic box office collection As per the report, the film collected ₹9.35 crore from its premieres. The film earned ₹32.25 crore on day one, ₹18.75 crore on day 2 and ₹19.5 crore on day 3. On day 4, it minted ₹22 crore, on day 5, ₹19.5 crore, on day 6, ₹18.9 crore and on day 7, ₹17.65 crore. On day 8, the film collected ₹7.21 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, it has collected ₹165.11 crore nett in India.

Though the film's been earning well, it received mixed reviews. The film has beaten the lifetime collections of Chiranjeevi’s previous films. Bholaa Shankar collected ₹30.63 crore in India, Acharya had made ₹56.14 crore net, Godfather made ₹74.03 crore, and Waltair Veerayya earned ₹161.06 crore.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu The film also stars Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa. The plot follows Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who seeks to protect his estranged wife and children and reunite with them. It is named after Chiranjeevi’s birth name, Sivasankara Varaprasad.

The film’s synopsis read, “A security officer protecting his estranged wife and kids from a vengeful ex-cop sees it as a chance to rebuild their relationship after six years apart.” The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela.

Recently, producer Shine Screens announced that extra shows are being added for the film due to demand. “On huge public demand, extra shows and additional screens have been added across all centres for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru,” they wrote.