Mass Jathara advance booking: Ravi Teja and Sreeleela film eyes 62 lakh, sells over 46K tickets

Mass Jathara, written and directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, stars Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles. As per a Sacnilk.com report, the film has so far earned over ₹62.12 lakh in advance bookings for its opening day. It is written and directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Fans with see Ravi Teja in Mass Jathara.

Mass Jathara advance bookings

According to the report, 46897 tickets of the film have been sold for 2315 shows, and it grossed ₹62.12 lakh in Telugu. The release of the film has been kept for 6 pm on Friday to avoid a possible clash with the re-release of Baahubali The Epic--a combination of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sithara Entertainments tweeted, "This is just the beginning of the MASS Mania! #MassJathara into @bookmyshow hourly trends, setting the tone for an explosive box-office ride. Grand Premieres from TODAY @ 6 PM onwards Worldwide!"

Mass Jathara clashes with Baahubali The Epic

As per trade sources, Baahubali The Epic will earn over ₹10 crore worldwide in pre-sales. Baahubali: The Epic has already achieved the biggest opening for an Indian film re-release, earning ₹5 crore in India through pre-sales. It has also become the first Telugu re-release to achieve the ₹10 crore mark worldwide just for its opening day.

About Baahubali franchise

Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Beginning starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. It released in theatres on July 10, 2015. Baahubali: The Conclusion released two years later in 2017.

About Mass Jathara

In the film, Ravi Teja plays the role of a railway police officer, while Sreeleela plays his love interest. As per the trailer, Ravi plays a justice-driven police officer who becomes central to a major drug bust, pitting him against a ruthless syndicate led by Naveen Chandra, whose main weapon happens to be a snake. The supporting cast includes veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, who takes on the role of Ravi Teja's eccentric grandfather.

The movie is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments & Fortune Four Cinemas. The movie is slated to have a grand premiere in theatres worldwide on October 31.