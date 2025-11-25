Mass Jathara OTT release: When and where to watch Ravi Teja, Sreeleela's action flick that only made 19 crore

Mass Jathara OTT release: Bhanu Bogavarapu’s Ravi Teja and Sreeleela-starrer Mass Jathara is gearing up for its digital release less than a month after its theatrical release, which is common for most Telugu films. The film, released in theatres on October 31, received a lukewarm response from both critics and the box office. Know when and where to stream it online. Mass Jathara OTT release: Ravi Teja and Sreeleela play the lead roles in the commercial film.

Mass Jathara to release on OTT this week

Netflix announced on Tuesday that Mass Jathara will stream on their platform from November 28 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Sharing a poster of Ravi standing with a bell in hand in front of a giant wheel, they wrote, “Ee massodu mee intiki jathara ni theeskosthunnadu! (This massy fellow will bring the celebration to your home) Watch Mass Jathara on Netflix out, 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

About Mass Jathara

Written and directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, Mass Jathara is produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Samuthirakani and others star in it.

The film tells the story of an honest railway police officer, Lakshman Bheri (Ravi), who fights against injustice by bending the rules of his jurisdiction. When he’s transferred to Alluri district, he fights against Sivudu (Naveen), who is a marijuana kingpin.

Mass Jathara was mounted on a budget of ₹50 crore. It earned only ₹19 crore worldwide during its run.

Ravi Teja’s recent filmography

Since the 2022 film Dhamaka, Ravi’s films have struggled at the box office. He received laurels for an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s 2023 hit Waltair Veerayya, but his films, such as Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao, the same year, failed to make a mark. While the 2024 film Eagle was received marginally well, Ravi faced a setback again with Mr Bachchan.

Ravi Teja is currently filming for Kishore Tirumala’s Bharta Mahasayulaku Wignyapti, which is slated for release during Sankranthi 2026.