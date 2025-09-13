Mirai box office collection day 2: Teja Sajja's fantasy film shows growth amid positive response, crosses 25 crore

Mirai box office collection day 2: Karthik Gattamneni's fantasy film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak, was released in theatres on Friday amid massive buzz. The film received a positive response from fans and did strong business on its opening day. Can the film build its momentum from here? That seems to be the case, as the latest box office update points out that the film has surpassed the opening day figure on its second day. (Also read: Mirai ending explained: Why was Teja Sajja's Vedha battling Manchu Manoj's Black Sword?) Mirai box office collection day 2: Karthik Ghattamaneni's Mirai stars Teja Sajja in the lead role as Vedha.

Mirai box office

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Mirai collected ₹13.50 crore on its second day of release. That is a growth, given that the first day collection was at ₹13 crore. The overall box office collection of Mirai now stands at ₹26.50 crore. The film has managed a decent word of mouth on social media, too. It remains to be seen how Mirai fares on Sundayand can maintain this momentum .

About Mirai

On Friday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma posted on X (formerly Twitter) and hailed Teja Sajja’s Mirai. He wrote, “A BIG SHOUT OUT ttejasajja123 @Karthik_gatta and @vishwaprasadtg for delivering an INDUSTRY HIT ..Not since BAHUBALI did I hear such UNANIMOUS PRAISE for any other film #Mirai .. Both the VFX and the Narrative GRIP are of HOLLYWOOD STANDARD.”

Even though the film has just released, the team has already done the success event of Mirai in Hyderabad. Manchu Manoj got emotional at the event and said, “It has probably been 10-12 years since my phone rang like this; it still feels like a dream. It took me a while to even get back to everyone who has been calling.”

Mirai revolves around a young warrior who is given the task of protecting the nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. It also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram and others in key roles.