Nagarjuna says it was a ‘terrible time’ when Akhil Akkineni had freak accident: ‘Something changed in him’

Actor Akhil Akkineni returned from a three-year hiatus and tasted success with his recent release, Lenin. Despite mixed reviews, the film gave him the biggest opening of his career. At the film’s success meet, his father, Nagarjuna, got emotional as he spoke about his son’s injury and his quest for success. (Also Read: Lenin worldwide box office collection day 2: Akhil Akkineni film surpasses Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga lifetime earnings)

Nagarjuna on how Akhil Akkineni’s freak accident changed him

Nagarjuna got emotional as he spoke about son Akhil Akkineni at Lenin's success meet.

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At the success meet of Lenin, Nagarjuna spoke about Akhil’s accident and said, “Around one and a half years to two years ago, a glass almost sliced his nerve in a freak accident. He lost the sensation in his hand completely. We didn’t know if he would regain that, it was a terrible time for all of us. Especially for me and Amala, we didn’t feel like we could share it publicly either. But somehow, with physiotherapy and all of that, it took him six months to come back.”

The actor stated candidly that something changed post the accident. “And I think something changed then, something changed in him. He became calm…began to think the same way. These are all personal things that I’m telling you because now it’s time to tell you,” said Nagarjuna, adding, “I think that calmness, he got a partner (in Zainab Ravdjee), his good time began. He shot this film with that thought process. I’m so happy that he’s at that stage now. With no impulsive decisions, if he continues to think this calmly…Akhil, you have a fantastic future.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nagarjuna also stated that he prayed for Akhil’s success at Tirumala before the film’s release. “Whenever I go to Tirumala for darshanam, before or after Annamayya, I have no request to God. I have everything I need. But this time, I prayed for God to give him a hit, a blockbuster. I only found out later that Bhagyashri asked for the same thing for herself. So, I must thank Venkateswara Swamy,” said the actor emotionally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nagarjuna also stated that he prayed for Akhil’s success at Tirumala before the film’s release. “Whenever I go to Tirumala for darshanam, before or after Annamayya, I have no request to God. I have everything I need. But this time, I prayed for God to give him a hit, a blockbuster. I only found out later that Bhagyashri asked for the same thing for herself. So, I must thank Venkateswara Swamy,” said the actor emotionally. {{/usCountry}}

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About Lenin

Lenin is written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, and jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, presented by Annapurna Studios. It stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, alongside Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Easwari Rao. The film opened to mixed reviews but became the biggest opening in Akhil’s career. According to the film’s team, it has grossed ₹37.2 crore worldwide in two days. It remains to be seen whether the film sustains momentum on weekdays.