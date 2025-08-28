Namrata Shirodkar misses Mahesh Babu ‘a whole lot’ as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with kids Gautam and Sitara

Actor Mahesh Babu was missed "a whole lot" by his wife Namrata Shirodkar as he was away from home on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared a bunch of pictures with their children Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni as the trio celebrated the festival. Namrata Shirodkar celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Namrata Shirodkar celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi without Mahesh Babu

In the first photo, Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara, and Gautam posed for the camera as they stood together. For the festival, Namrata wore an orange suit while Sitara opted for a beige and golden dress. Gautam was seen in a black T-shirt and white shorts. A picture showed a decorated altar of Lord Ganesha.

Namrata pens note as she misses Mahesh

Namrata sat and posed with her pet dogs near the altar in another photo. Sharing the video, Namrata wrote, "Bappa is home and we are all happy. Wishing love, peace and prosperity to all! @urstrulymahesh, missing you a whole lot (red heart emojis). Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all (sparkles emoji)."

Fans react to Namrata's post

Reacting to the post, her sister-actor Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya." A fan said, "Lovely pic. It would be even more perfect a fam pic if @urstrulymahesh was there. We are also missing him a lot." A person wrote, "Where is he? Shooting?" An Instagram user commented, " We all wish you and your family to always have more health, peace and happiness with a smile. Good luck, unbreakable, victorious."

About Mahesh's upcoming film

Mahesh, who celebrated his birthday earlier this month, has been busy shooting. He will star in SS Rajamouli's film, and a big reveal will be out in November this year. Recently, Rajamouli reshared a poster on Instagram which features a close-up photo of Mahesh Babu's chest, smeared with blood and adorned with a pendant of Lord Shiva's trishul and Nandi.

Directed by Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film was announced in 2022. Actor Priyanka Chopra is also believed to have joined the project, owing to her recent visits to Hyderabad and subtle hints on Instagram.