New poster of Vijay Deverakonda's VD 12 revealed on the actor's birthday, hints at spies and betrayal. See pic

To celebrate Vijay Deverakonda's birthday on May 9, fans got a glimpse of his next under-production film, VD 12. A new poster of the film was released on Tuesday. The poster for VD 12, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, teases that the actor will be playing a spy in the film who will either be betrayed or will betray another. Sreeleela stars opposite the actor in the film produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. (Also read: VD12 first look: Vijay Deverakonda poses as cop in poster of his next Telugu film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri) VD 12, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Sreeleela, is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The producers, Sithara Entertainment, shared the new poster on Twitter and wrote, "A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded! Wishing our Rowdy, THE #VijayDeverakonda, a very Happy Birthday from team #VD12 #HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda." The bleak poster shows a half of a drawing of Vijay's face, which has been processed through a shredder and put together. A quote on the poster attributed to an anonymous spy says, "I don't know where I belong, to tell you who I betrayed." The poster also wishes Vijay a happy birthday.

Fans reacted to the new look and were excited for Vijay teaming up with Gowtam. One fan shared, "This is what we have been waiting for !!! Exciting." Few more fans were looking forward to hearing Anirudh's score in the film. Another fan stated, "Gowtam Tinnanuri - Vdk - Ani. Hope On this One." Yet another added, "Finally a worthy script for VD."

Last week, the film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony shoot which was attended by the team. The two leads were seen seeking the blessings before an idol and making offerings. The film's shoot is due to begin next month.

In January, the first look of the film showed that Vijay would be playing a cop. At the time, Vijay had tweeted, "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this." The actor will next be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Telugu film Kushi. The romantic drama, shot in Kashmir, will be released in theatres on September 1, 2023.

Vijay made his Bollywood debut last year with the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Liger opposite Ananya Panday. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, did not fare well at the box office.

