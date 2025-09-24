OG box office prediction: Pawan Kalyan set for career best opening with 150 crore start; may beat Pathaan, Animal, Leo

OG box office prediction: Pawan Kalyan is returning to the big screen with his new film, They Call Him OG (marketed as just OG). The action drama is releasing in theatres on 25 September, and advance booking collections are already shattering records left, right, and centre. If current trends are any indication, Pawan Kalyan is not just set for his biggest opening ever, but one of the biggest ever in Indian cinema history. OG box office prediction: Pawan Kalyan is likely to give one of Indian cinema's biggest openers.

OG advance booking collection

The Sujeeth directorial has set new benchmarks in advance booking collections worldwide. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, OG has already crossed ₹75 crore in advance bookings globally, and is heading towards the ₹100 crore mark steadily. It has already crossed the opening day box office collection of Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which earned ₹67 crore worldwide earlier this year. This means that on the basis of advance booking collections alone, OG is guaranteed to be the best opening film of Pawan Kalyan's career.

OG box office prediction

OG is near certain to cross ₹100 crore in worldwide box office collections on day 1. The advance booking trends alone will carry it to that mark. The recent decision of the Telangana High Court to suspend ticket hike permission for the film may affect some 11th-hour advance bookings, but the trend is unlikely to die down quickly. Trade experts predict that a ₹150 crore start is on the cards for OG. Even conservative estimates are saying the film should collect ₹130 crore or more on the opening day. Either way, the film will soar past the opening day marks of blockbusters like Pathaan ( ₹104 crore), Animal ( ₹114 crore), Saaho ( ₹126 crore), and Jawan ( ₹129 crore). If the higher estimate holds, the film would have an even bigger start than Leo ( ₹142 crore) and Coolie ( ₹151 crore). It is almost certain to be in the top 10 of the biggest openings for an Indian film. But just how high it goes in that list will be determined on Thursday.

All about OG

OG, directed by Sujeeth, may be Pawan Kalyan's last film. The actor was recently elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and later appointed the state's Deputy Chief Minister.

The film also stars Priyanka Mohan and marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu language debut. OG revolves around a gangster named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan), who returns to Mumbai following his ten-year disappearance to kill another crime boss, Omi Bhau (Emraan).