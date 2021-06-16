On Geethanjali actor Anjali’s birthday, a look at her journey in films so far

Actor Anjali is a much-loved name in South Indian films, especially Tamil and Telugu. Having commenced her acting career in 2006, she has since successfully worked across different film industries in the South.

As she turns 34 on Wednesday (June 16), here’s a look at her career so far.

Born in Andhra Pradesh, it was her parents who wanted Anjali to be an actor, a dream she fulfilled for them. After completing her education in Chennai, she made her acting debut in 2006 with the Telugu film, Photo.

Photo fared poorly at the box office but she followed it up with her Tamil debut film, Kattradhu Thamizh in 2007. Her performance as Anandhi won her much applause. While this film too did not pay off commercially, it earned her the Vijay Award for Best Debut Actress of the year.

Subsequently, her performances in the Tamil romantic dramas such as Angadi Theru (2010) and Engaeyum Eppothum (2011) were much appreciated and won her Filmfare Award for Best Actress. For Angadi Theru, she also won Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

Anjali made a successful comeback to Telugu cinema in 2013 with movies like Seethamma Vakitlo Srimalle Chettu, Balupu, Geethanjali and Dictator. The actor won Nandi awards for Seethamma Vakitlo Srimalle Chettu and Geethanjali. In 2013, she starred in Tamil films like Vattikuchi and Settai, the latter being the Tamil remake of Imran Khan starrer Delhi Belly.

Also read: Neena Gupta recalls how David Dhawan shouted at her and made her cry on set, Juhi Chawla consoled her

Anjali ventured into Sandalwood as well in 2008 with Honganasu. Seven years later, she appeared in 2015’s Rana Vikrama.

Anjali continues to be loved for her strong depictions in women-centric movies like Telugu comedy Geethanjali (2014) and Chitrangadha (2017).





ott:10