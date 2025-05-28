Pawan Kalyan orders theatre reforms, seeks regulation of ticket and food prices in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to ensure systematic theatre management and regulate food, beverage, and ticket prices across the state. Pawan on Tuesday said producers must seek ticket price hikes through the Telugu Film Chamber (TFC), not individually, including for his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is scheduled for release on June 12. (Also Read | Telugu film industry doesn't have ‘minimum respect or gratitude towards Andhra Pradesh govt’, says Pawan Kalyan) Pawan Kalyan said that families should not avoid theatres due to high refreshment prices.(ANI)

"The government departments must perform their duties diligently, ensuring fair practices in pricing and operations," Pawan said in a post on X, according to a briefing by Cinematography Minister K Durgesh. He raised concerns over overpriced popcorn, drinks, and bottled water, and instructed officials to monitor pricing and quality standards, initiating inquiries where necessary.

He said that the government has taken note of monopolistic practices in multiplexes and single-screen theatres and has ordered a detailed investigation, along with appropriate corrective steps.

Families should not avoid theatres due to high refreshment prices, Pawan said, adding that reduced prices could increase audience turnout and enhance tax revenues.

The actor-turned-politician insisted on clean drinking water and hygiene in theatres, calling it the basic responsibility of theatre owners, with oversight from local municipal authorities.

Regarding theatre shutdowns, he demanded a probe into the alleged involvement of political figures, including those from the Janasena Party, and emphasised that no one should be spared.

Pawan also stressed that suggestions for developing the film industry should be gathered from associations and bodies within the Telugu film fraternity for inclusion in the comprehensive film development policy being formulated by the Andhra Pradesh government.