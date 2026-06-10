Peddi worldwide box office collection day 6: Ram Charan film falls flat, yet to surpass OG as it crawls to ₹260 crore

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 6: After a strong start, including Ram Charan’s best-ever opening day collection, sports drama Peddi is losing momentum at the ticket window. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial has dipped to single-digit collections in India and is collecting just about $100K a day overseas, signalling that the end of its run may be sooner than anticipated. Peddi worldwide box office collection day 6: Ram Charan plays the lead in Buchi Babu Sana film.

Peddi box office update Peddi, which stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, had opened at ₹69 crore net in India, and over ₹100 crore gross worldwide on Thursday. It had a reasonably strong opening weekend, collecting ₹137 crore net in India alone. However, thereater, it has seen continued slide in collections. On Monday, the film fell over 65% in India. On Tuesday, it suffered a further drop of 25% to see its daily collections fall to ₹9.65 crore net. Peddi has now earned ₹179.35 crore net ( ₹213 crore gross) in India

Peddi was released as a pan-India film, but it has disappointed outside the Telugu states. Almost 95% of its collections have come from the Telugu version. The Hindi dub, released in over 1000 screens, has barely crossed ₹10 crore after six days. This is one of the biggest reasons for the film’s big momentum loss at the box office. Given the presence of Ram Charan, a known name and face in the Hindi belt, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani, the film was expected to do well in the north, but has flatlined in the Hindi belt.

Even overseas, the film is now down to collecting scraps, barely recovering $100K a day. Peddi has now earned just over $5 million internationally. This takes its global haul to ₹261 crore gross after six days.

Peddi loses all momentum The online criticism of female lead Janhvi Kapoor’s objectification has begun to affect the film’s prospects at the box office, it seems. Several viewers have slammed the film’s makers for using Janhvi merely as a prop in the film and shooting her with an overwhelming male gaze. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and promised to change the offending scenes soon. Janhvi, meanwhile, has not opened up on the controversy. Peddi went from earning ₹100 crore on its opening day to ₹13-15 crore a day by its first Monday, a sharp drop