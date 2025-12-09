POCSO accused Jani Master's wife wins dance association elections; he receives felicitations and cheers

Amid uproar against AR Rahman and team Peddi for collaborating with choreographer Jani Master, his wife, Ayesha, also known as Sumalatha, has won the election for the dance association. She is now the President of the Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association. Jani posted a video in which he receives felicitations and cheers over her winning the elections. (Also Read: Chinmayi says Jani Master's wife Ayesha asks her not to talk about his abuse case; they're sure of favourable judgement) Jani Master's wife Ayesha is now President of the Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association.

Jani Master felicitated after his wife won association elections

Jani posted a video on his social media in which he calls his wife Sumalatha. In the video, he kisses his wife to celebrate her win. Both he and his wife can be seen garlanded as association members cheer for them. While Sumalatha, who won the elections, can be seen simply clapping, Jani is seen folding hands, giving thumbs up and shaking hands.

Jani congratulated his wife on the win while sharing the video and thanked union members for their ‘support and trust’. “We promise to live up to your expectations and ensure that we always provide the very best for you,” he wrote.

Another video posted by Chinna Srisailam Yadav, father of Jubilee Hills MLA-elect Naveen Yadav, shows them felicitating both Jani and Ayesha, even though it’s only her who won the elections. He revealed that she won with a 228-vote majority.

Jani Master’s sexual assault case

A POCSO complaint was registered against Jani Master at the Raidurgam Police Station in Hyderabad in September 2024. A female employee of his accused him of sexual harassment and assault over the course of a few years when she was a minor. Jani was arrested in the case on September 19, 2024. The Telangana High Court granted him bail on October 24, 2024.

After Jani’s arrest, his National Award for Best Choreography for the film Thiruchitrambalam was suspended. He was expelled from the association that felicitated him for his wife’s win. Despite the charges against him, in 2025, he choreographed popular songs for films such as Game Changer, Thamma, Param Sundari, Jaat, Peddi, Love Insurance Kompany, and more.