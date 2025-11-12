Chinmayi says Jani Master's wife Ayesha asks her not to talk about his abuse case; they're sure of favourable judgement

Sexual harassment accused Jani Master is back in the news after posting pictures with music composer AR Rahman while working with him for Peddi. Singer Chinmayi, who said she asked Rahman about working with the choreographer, stated that ‘he had no idea’ about the POCSO case on Jani. She also revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Jani’s wife, Ayesha, calls her every time she speaks about it. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Chinmayi says she asked AR Rahman about working with harassment accused Jani Master: ‘He had no idea’) Chinmayi Sripaada called out Jani Master and his wife Ayesha on social media.

Chinmayi on Jani Master grooming, abusing a minor

Chinmayi wrote that Jani’s case is complex as he is accused of not just sexually abusing a minor, but also grooming her and threatening her at the workplace if she refused to comply. She added, “His personal ecosystem paints it as a ‘consensual relationship’ not understanding that a minor girl of 16 CANNOT GIVE CONSENT. When one is the adult, it is the adult's responsibility to not get involved with a minor.” Chinmayi also claimed that Jani is ‘really rich and heavily connected’, adding, “The chances of the girl getting justice in this ecosystem are slim.”

Ayesha asks Chinmayi not to call out Jani

Chinmayi also stated that Ayesha calls her whenever she talks about the case, because they’re confident of getting a favourable judgement. “Plus - Each time I speak about this issue, his wife calls saying dont talk about it. They are 100% sure of being proven innocent apparently - Well all the best to them. Their confidence is everything,” she wrote.

The singer stated that when the inevitable happens, everyone will say ‘he is innocent’ and give him awards and work, “not understanding we would have collectively failed and in a direct aftermath, encouraged more such men to misuse their position of power.”

She ended her note by pointing out that this case will become a playbook for those abusing minors because they will now know how to ‘get away with abusing more minors’. “I can assure you - he will be around for a long time celebrated by the very masses - All I can hope and pray is that the girl also becomes successful and can prove a point to the very society that celebrates her abuser,” wrote Chinmayi.

Jani Master’s sexual abuse case

In September of last year, Jani Master was apprehended by the police in Goa and brought to Hyderabad. A 21-year-old woman who worked as his assistant choreographer alleged that he had sexually assaulted her during a 2020 work trip to Mumbai. She alleged that he continued to harass and threaten her through the years. The assistant was a minor at the time of the alleged offence, and the POCSO Act was added to other sections. Jani is currently out on bail.