Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti

Prabhas gifted watches to the unit members of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST

Actor Prabhas, who is on the verge of completing shooting for his upcoming Telugu period romantic drama Radhe Shyam, gifted watches to the entire unit of the film on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Pictures from the sets have gone viral on social media.

Radhe Shyam marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Reports suggest the film features Prabhas in the role of a palm reader and Pooja as a music teacher.

A predominant portion of the film has been shot in Italy and some other exotic locations across Europe. The film, which is being made on a lavish budget, is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Radhe Shyam went on the floors in January last year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has two more projects in his kitty, including a pan-Indian science fiction film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. This yet-untitled project also stars Deepika Padukone, who will be making her Telugu debut with this film.

Also read: Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery poster

Prabhas also has a multilingual film titled Adipurush in the offing. Talking about the project, Prabhas said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Adipurush will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be playing the leading lady.

Topics
radhe shyam prabhas makar sankranti

