Prakash Raj smiles as he shares pic from hospital bed after successful surgery: 'The devil is back'
- Prakash Raj gave an update on his surgery after he had a fracture earlier this week. He shared a picture of himself from the hospital.
Actor Prakash Raj has shared a picture of himself, from his hospital bed, after undergoing a successful surgery. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Prakash posted the photo, in which he lay in the bed with a surgery patch on his shoulder and his arm in a sling.
The picture showed him smiling for the camera. He captioned his post, "The devil is back… successful surgery.. thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon."
Reacting to the post, his fans and followers dropped comments like "get well soon sir", "wish you a very speedy recovery sir", "welcome back sir", "God bless u" and "get well soon sir we want to see you again on the big screen in your style ".+
Earlier in the week, he had said that he will undergo a surgery after he had a 'small fall, a tiny fracture'. He had tweeted on Tuesday, "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts."
Prakash Raj was seen in the recently-released Netflix anthology Navarasa. He starred in a short film directed by Bejoy Nambiar called Edhiri. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi.
Previously, he was seen in the Netflix Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. Prakash starred in a short film directed by Vetrimaaran, in which he played a man whose daughter eloped with someone from a different caste. Sai Pallavi played his daughter.
The actor has several movies in the pipeline, including KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Ponniyin Selvan, and Annaatthe, among others.