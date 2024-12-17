Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 13: Allu Arjun film shows no sign of slowing down, collects 950 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 13: The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer mass action entertainer continues its dream run at the box office. With no big competition from other releases, the film has managed to maintain its momentum at the box office even in its second week. As per the latest update by Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 has crossed ₹ 950 crore by the end of 13 days of release. (Also read: Internet angry at Allu Arjun's 'celebration' after prison release as boy injured in Pushpa 2 stampede remains critical) Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun play Srivalli and Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 box office update

The report states that Pushpa 2 collected ₹ 21.33 on its second Tuesday. It is the lowest single day collection for the Sukumar-directorial so far. The total collection now stands at ₹ 950.38 crore. Pushpa 2 had a massive first week, taking its domestic total past ₹700 crore. Like its predecessor Pushpa: The Rise, the bulk of Pushpa 2's earnings have come from the Hindi-dubbed version.

Pushpa 2 The Rule had an overall 21.00 percent Telugu occupancy and 18.08 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

More details

Pushpa 2 was also in the news for a different reason, as Allu Arjun was arrested from his home last week on Friday in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of the film. He was released on bail the next day, and social media was flooded with videos of Arjun reuniting with his family, and several Telugu stars coming to meet him at his residence.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, is directed by Sukumar. It brings back Allu Arjun as the titular gangster Pushpa Raj as he finally gets the opportunity to confront his arch nemesis Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead Srivalli.

The film has already crossed the ₹1000-crore mark worldwide and is now among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films ever.