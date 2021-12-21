Pushpa The Rise box office day 3 collection: Allu Arjun’s film earns 173 crore worldwide

Actor Allu Arjun’s latest release Pushpa: The Rise has struck gold at the box-office as it has grossed a total of ₹173 crore worldwide in three days since its release. Pushpa is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film of Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

Directed by Sukumar, the film features Arjun in the role of a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. Pushpa, despite opening to mixed responses from the audiences and critics alike, has managed to mint big numbers at the ticket window.

As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie has garnered ₹173 crore in three days at the box office.

The makers of the movie have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas in December 2022. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sunil among others in key roles. In Pushpa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starred in a special number that has become a huge hit with the masses. It was the first special song appearance in Samantha’s career.

The Hindustan Times review read, "At three-hour-long, Pushpa manages to stay engaging for the most part and never makes sitting through the film tiring. It’s a character-driven story and Sukumar needs to be lauded for effectively establishing the character of Pushpa, whose growth couldn’t have been handled more satisfyingly. The only minor issue with the writing is that the hero, who’s meant to win in the end like in most stories, has no stakes in the game and nothing to lose, which sort of makes him invincible and the film’s multiple antagonists, powerless."

Also Read | Pushpa The Rise review: Allu Arjun is terrific, ends 2021 with one of the most entertaining movies of the year

Meanwhile, before Pushpa, Allu Arjun was seen on screen in the Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. The film, which grossed over ₹200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role.

ott:10