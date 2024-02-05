Rajadhani Files trailer: 600 real-life farmers come together to tell their tale

A film called Rajadhani Files, directed by Bhanu, will chronicle the issues faced by Amaravathi farmers. The makers released the film’s trailer on Monday, with debutants Akilan and Veena playing the lead roles. What’s interesting is that the film will see 600 real-life farmers share their issues, according to a press note shared by the makers. (Also Read: Guntur Kaaram OTT release: When and where to watch Mahesh Babu's action drama) A still from Rajadhani Files

The trailer

The film seems inspired by the farmers’ protest that began in 2019, if the trailer is anything to go by. The trailer explores the difficulties they have faced since giving up their fertile fields to the government of Andhra Pradesh for Amaravathi in the name of development. The trailer shows their struggles when the capital was moved to their village. The names of locations and politicians, however, seem to have been changed to avoid issues.

The trailer also features some hard-hitting dialogue, subtly aided by the background music. It also shows how the farmers are blamed for selling their lands for money. The idea of setting up four capitals in the state is also questioned by the maker. The trailer ends with the farmers persevering despite facing lathi charges and more. One of the scenes also shows a farmer’s son questioning the politicians in the parliament, in the presence of a CM.

About Rajadhani Files

The political drama will see Vinodh Kumar, Vani Viswanath and others in key roles, apart from Pavan, Shanmukh, Vishal, Madhu, Ajayratnam, Ankitha Takour, and Amrutha Chowdary. Apart from the 600 farmers, 100 of their children will also supposedly feature in the film, according to the press note.

Presented by Himabindu, Rajadhani Files is produced by Kantamaneni Ravishankar and is slated for release on February 15. Music for the film was composed by Mani Sharma, while Anil Acchugatla penned the dialogues. The lyrics were penned by Suddala Ashok Teja, Gurucharan, and Venigalla Rambabu.

