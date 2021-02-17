IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad to join sets of father Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya. See pics
Ram Charan at Hyderabad airport.
Ram Charan at Hyderabad airport.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad to join sets of father Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya. See pics

  • Ram Charan was seen at the Hyderabad airport as he left for the shooting of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. He was seen sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:38 PM IST

Actor Ram Charan has left to join the sets of his father Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. In the film, Ram Charan will be seen playing a character called Sidha.

Pictures of Ram Charan at Hyderabad airport snapped before his departure for the shoot have gone viral on social media.


Sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache, Ram Charan will be sharing screen space with his father in a full-length role for the first time. Chiranjeevi played a special appearance in Ram Charan’s Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

On the experience of sharing screen space with his father, Ram Charan said in a statement that it’s an absolute honour."It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Also read: Watch R Ashwin groove to hit number Vaathi Coming from Vijays's Master

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood in important roles. The film’s teaser was recently released and was well received by the audience. It gave us a glimpse into Chiranjeevi’s character who comes to the rescue of a small community of people from a temple who are forced to leave everything behind and vacate.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will soon begin work on his next pan-Indian project with filmmaker Shankar. To be made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, the film will also be dubbed and released in three more Indian languages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram charan chiranjeevi

Related Stories

Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio.
Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio.
tamil cinema

Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • Rajinikanth paid a visit to Ilayaraja’s new music studio in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Gurfateh Singh Pirzada is now a part of Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).
Gurfateh Singh Pirzada is now a part of Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).
bollywood

Meet Gurfateh Pirzada, Karan Johar to groom Guilty actor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:34 PM IST
  • Gurfateh Singh Pirzada played the male lead in Kiara Advani-starrer Netflix film Guilty. He is now a part of Karan Johar's talent management agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nivetha Thomas chops her long hair.
Nivetha Thomas chops her long hair.
telugu cinema

Nivetha Thomas unveils her new look with then and now picture

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • Nivetha Thomas chopped her long hair but did not hint if it was for an upcoming project. She shared then and now pictures of herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are popular Telugu stars.
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are popular Telugu stars.
telugu cinema

Samantha’s adorable date night pic with Naga Chaitanya for V-Day goes viral

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni shared a picture with husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Valentine's Day, which was a big hit with fans. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty star in Uppena
Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty star in Uppena
telugu cinema

Telugu film Uppena strikes gold at box-office, stuns the trade with big opening

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Directed by Buchi Babu Sanu, Uppena is a familiar tale of love about a boy from a lower class falling head over heels for a girl from the zamindar family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for love

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:01 AM IST
The first teaser for Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam is out. It shows Prabhas as a man in love but not enough to put his life on line for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vinaya Vidheya Rama trailer: Ram Charan defies death.
Vinaya Vidheya Rama trailer: Ram Charan defies death.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan to work with Shankar, shares 'excited' announcement

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Shankar and actor Ram Charan are all set to join hands for upcoming project which will be released in five Indian languages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Hegde.
Pooja Hegde.
telugu cinema

Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame will be seen in the role of a tribal girl in Acharya and has reportedly set aside 20 days for the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday has shared a video about her upcoming film Liger.
Ananya Panday has shared a video about her upcoming film Liger.
telugu cinema

Liger: Watch Ananya Panday speak Telugu and Kannada in new announcement video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • Ananya Panday, who will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in her next titled Liger, is seen giving a message in Telugu and Kannada in a video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Prabhas take a romantic stroll in red

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Actor Prabhas is seen in a role like none he has played before in this upcoming romantic film with Pooja Hegde. See the first short pre-teaser here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Babu (right) on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
Mahesh Babu (right) on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu calls Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot in Sharjah a ‘unique experience'

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Mahesh Babu has shared a few pictures from the shooting of his Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pitta Kathalu: A story of love and betrayal.
Pitta Kathalu: A story of love and betrayal.
telugu cinema

Pitta Kathalu trailer: Netflix film promises distinct stories of four bold women

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Pitta Kathalu will tell the story of four women and their four journeys of love and betrayal. It will talk about love, desire, honour and freedom. Watch trailer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dear Megha stars Megha Akash as the female lead.
Dear Megha stars Megha Akash as the female lead.
telugu cinema

Rana Daggubati unveils Telugu film Dear Megha first look, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Megha Akash's Dear Megha was unveiled by Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon on their individual social media pages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ Salaar team meets with an accident, injured members hospitalized

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • The crew members of Salaar reportedly suffered minor injuries, and left almost immediately after being treated in the outpatient ward of a Telangana hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manam had starred actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan..
Manam had starred actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan..
telugu cinema

Vikram Kumar likely to make Manam 2 with Nagarjuna and sons: report

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:48 PM IST
As per a new report, Vikram Kumar may make the second film on the Manam franchise with Nagarjuna and his sons - Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
telugu cinema

Adipurush shoot begins, Prabhas makes announcement on Instagram

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Prabhas took to social media to announce the beginning of shoot for his upcoming film, Adipurush. The film is a retelling of the Ramayana and stars him as Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
telugu cinema

Nidhhi Agerwal to pair with Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Actor Nidhhi Agerwal will star opposite Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s upcoming period film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP