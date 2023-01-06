Ram Charan leaves with wife Upasana Konidela for Golden Globes Awards. See pics

Actor Ram Charan on Thursday was spotted with his wife Upasana Konidela as he was leaving for the Golden Globes awards in Los Angeles. Ram will be joined by RRR director SS Rajamouli and his co-star Jr. NTR at the award ceremony. Pictures and video clips from the airport have surfaced on social media where the couple is seen being escorted by security personnel. Also read: RRR: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR to attend Golden Globes 2023

The Golden Globes awards will take place on January 10. Telugu publicist Vamsi Kaka took to Twitter and shared the pictures of Ram Charan and Upasana from the airport. The couple are expecting their first child currently.

Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan papped at airport with his wife @upasanakonidela as they're off to Los Angeles to attend the 80th #GoldenGlobesAwards #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/74WkQgnvdX — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 5, 2023

He also shared a video clip. In it, Ram Charan wore an all-black outfit with an olive green jacket. On the other hand, Upasana can be seen wearing a blue top with black pants.

RRR has been on several 'best films of the year' lists from film critics around the world. The team has been campaigning for the Telugu film all throughout the awards season with director Rajamouli attending many raucous, sold-out screenings of the Indian feature.

The film song Naatu Naatu is also on the Oscars shortlist in the Music (Original Song) category. This is the third major international nomination for Naatu Naatu, the widely popular track from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR.

Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era. It is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem.

In a recent interview to Screen Daily, Rajamouli has opened up about the mega success of RRR and its extended run. “It’s unbelievable. Usually when we release a film, everything is over in a month, but with RRR it’s different. It seems unstoppable,” Rajamouli said.

He added he’s still trying to find out why the westerners like the film so much. “I’m trying to find out why westerners like the film so much. From what I’ve read on social media, it’s a mix of the unapologetic super-heroism and the unexpected movement from action to romance, comedy, dance and action. But this is how we tell stories in India. There’s something for everyone,” he said.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON