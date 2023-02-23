Ram Charan makes a splash on Good Morning America, calls SS Rajamouli 'Steven Spielberg of India'. See pics

Actor Ram Charan, who is in the US ahead of the Academy Awards 2023, was invited to be part of popular talk show Good Morning America in New York. As Ram Charan arrived for the show, he was mobbed by fans outside the venue and he even stopped and clicked selfies with a few of them.

As part of the show, Ram Charan spoke about the success of RRR, SS Rajamouli and also about fear of becoming a ‘new dad’.

Talking about the film and Rajamouli, he said: “RRR is a film about great friendship. Brotherhood and camaraderie. It’s about the two characters (Ram and Bheem). It’s also one of the best writings of my director, Rajamouli. He’s known as Steven Spielberg of India. I hope he’s going to make his way towards global cinema very soon.”

Speaking of RRR, Ram Charan said: “It is not just RRR, it is Indian cinema and its technicians that are being honoured. Just when we thought we had achieved everything in India and were set to move on to the next project, the West just showed us this is the beginning.”

On how he’s handling the fear of becoming a father, Ram said that he doesn’t have much time now as he’s travelling a lot. “I’m just packing and unpacking a lot.” He went on to add that his wife Upasana will spend a lot of time in the US before the arrival of the baby.

The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu has become an international phenomenon. In all the recent screenings of RRR in the west, the song got the audiences hooting and dancing in the aisles. Over the last few months, several videos of western audiences seen dancing in the theatre to the song has surfaced on social media.

Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem.

The film grossed over ₹1000 crore during its theatrical run. In the US, the film is all set for a major re-release on March 3, ahead of the Oscars 2023.

