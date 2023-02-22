Ram Charan to become first Telugu actor to appear on Good Morning America

RRR actor Ram Charan was recently seen flying to the US ahead of the Academy Awards 2023. He is expected to attend several promotional events and shows during his trip. Reports also suggest that he will be appearing as a guest on the popular talk show, Good Morning America, which will air on ABC at 11:30 pm IST. Also read: Ram Charan spotted barefoot in black ethnic look at airport as he leaves for US ahead of Oscars 2023. Watch

Ram Charan will be the first Telugu celeb to appear on the show. Previously Priyanka Chopra had appeared on the show multiple times. He is likely to talk about his acting journey, the success of RRR across countries and their Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category with their song Naatu Naatu. It's composed by MM Keeravani and star Ram Charan with NTR. The song has already fetched a Golden Globes award.

Reacting to the news, fans of Ram Charan shared their excitement. In Reddit, one user commented, “Wow! Nice. Lots of eyes on that show daily.” Someone else said, “I would love to see him in some marvel franchise.”

Besides this, the actor will also be presenting at the 6th annual Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) awards, as per reports about his US schedule. On Tuesday, Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad airport. Besides his all-black look, what grabbed everyone's attention was him arriving barefoot at the airport. He was escorted by his team. Ram Charan is preparing for his Sabarimala pilgrimage.

RRR became the first Indian film to be nominated for anything other than best international film at the Academy Awards. The Oscars will take place on March 12. Naatu Naatu will go up against others such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, whose songs have also been nominated in the same Oscars 2023 category.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Ram Charan is all set to become a father soon. He and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together.

