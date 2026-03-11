Rashmika Mandanna’s fans defend her as she gets slammed for using Goddess Lakshmi's image on her pre-wedding outfit

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently delighted fans by sharing a string of dreamy pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations, offering glimpses of the vibrant mehendi ceremonies. While many admirers gushed over her elegant look and festive glow, a section of social media users expressed displeasure over the depiction of Goddess Lakshmi on her outfit. Rashmika Mandanna shared the images from the ceremony on Tuesday.

As the debate gained traction online, Rashmika’s fans swiftly came to her defence, praising her grace and calling out the criticism as unnecessary.

Fans defend Rashmika As soon as Rashmika shared pictures of her mehendi ceremony outfit, a section of social media users criticised her choice of attire, with many objecting to the use of a goddess’s image in the ensemble. Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda shared the images from the ceremony on Tuesday.

One social media user wrote, “God and goddess are not for your outfit.. one of the worst outfit”, with another sharing, "Wrapping that fabric on your leg & hips is so disrespectful to the diety.”

“Love the whole color pallete and attire design but personally feel lakshmi could have been places higher at the front shawl and skipped her image at the back portion... a sign of respect for our deity,” one wrote.

However, fans of Rashmika were quick to rally behind her, defending the actor and stating that she looked elegant in the outfit.

One wrote, “I didn’t even know Rashmika had such nice taste in fashion but she killed it didn’t expect all looks to be stunning tbh”, with one mentioning, “The Mehendi looks were gorgeous. Loved how it stayed traditional yet felt so fresh and modern.”

Another comment read, “I AM SO IN LOVE WITH THESE OUTFITS!! Killed it and how!! The pops of colour, the subtle colours donned by the friends, they let the bride and groom shine, my favourite mehendi outfits of all celebrities so far… rashmika girl, I wasn’t aware of your fashion game.” One shared, “the way their whole theme is based on Vishnu and Lakshmi, oh my heart.”