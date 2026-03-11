Rashmika Mandanna’s fans defend her as she gets slammed for using Goddess Lakshmi's image on her pre-wedding outfit
As soon as Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures of her mehendi ceremony outfit, a section of social media users criticised her choice of attire
Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently delighted fans by sharing a string of dreamy pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations, offering glimpses of the vibrant mehendi ceremonies. While many admirers gushed over her elegant look and festive glow, a section of social media users expressed displeasure over the depiction of Goddess Lakshmi on her outfit.
As the debate gained traction online, Rashmika’s fans swiftly came to her defence, praising her grace and calling out the criticism as unnecessary.
Fans defend Rashmika
As soon as Rashmika shared pictures of her mehendi ceremony outfit, a section of social media users criticised her choice of attire, with many objecting to the use of a goddess’s image in the ensemble. Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda shared the images from the ceremony on Tuesday.
One social media user wrote, “God and goddess are not for your outfit.. one of the worst outfit”, with another sharing, "Wrapping that fabric on your leg & hips is so disrespectful to the diety.”
“Love the whole color pallete and attire design but personally feel lakshmi could have been places higher at the front shawl and skipped her image at the back portion... a sign of respect for our deity,” one wrote.
However, fans of Rashmika were quick to rally behind her, defending the actor and stating that she looked elegant in the outfit.
One wrote, “I didn’t even know Rashmika had such nice taste in fashion but she killed it didn’t expect all looks to be stunning tbh”, with one mentioning, “The Mehendi looks were gorgeous. Loved how it stayed traditional yet felt so fresh and modern.”
Another comment read, “I AM SO IN LOVE WITH THESE OUTFITS!! Killed it and how!! The pops of colour, the subtle colours donned by the friends, they let the bride and groom shine, my favourite mehendi outfits of all celebrities so far… rashmika girl, I wasn’t aware of your fashion game.” One shared, “the way their whole theme is based on Vishnu and Lakshmi, oh my heart.”
One questioned back, “Why? Having Gods and Goddess’ embossed on wedding silk sarees is very common in South India. We even wear ammavari's (diety) sarees where the draping starts from legs itself from ancient times. it's became fashion nowadays make everything controversial.”
For the mehendi ceremony, Rashmika donned a stunning ensemble by Torani, featuring a bejewelled corset teamed with a draped dhoti skirt and an elegant Lakshmi odhna.
Explaining the thought behind the outfit, a post on the official Instagram handle read, “In Indian imagination, the arrival of a bride is often compared to the arrival of Devi Lakshmi - the goddess of prosperity, grace and new beginnings. Her presence is believed to bring peace, wealth and harmony into a new home. That feeling became the emotional anchor for @rashmika_mandanna’s garment.”
“We turned to the artistic language of the South - Tanjore painting, with its jewel tones, temple arches and luminous gold. In these paintings, Lakshmi sits within a sacred shrine surrounded by symbols of prosperity. That became our inspiration. A bejewelled corset paired with a draped dhoti skirt and a Lakshmi odhna - a garment imagined almost like a moving shrine, celebrating colour, devotion and the exuberance that Torani stands for. For me, this was not simply an outfit. It was a portrait of a bride - radiant, rooted, and arriving like Lakshmi herself,” further read the post.
About Rashmika and Vijay
Rashmika and Vijay made things official by getting married on February 26, 2026, at the luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding was unique for blending two distinct traditions: Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs. Designer Anamika Khanna crafted wedding outfits for Vijay and Rashmika. The Telugu stars hosted a grand reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4. They are sharing images from the wedding festivities on their social media.
Rashmika and Vijay worked in two Telugu films -- 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade.
