Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda fly out of Hyderabad, internet is convinced they have left for wedding in Udaipur

Rashmika’s outing at the airport, coming soon after Vijay’s earlier sighting, has set social media abuzz, with fans wondering if they have left for Udaipur. "Vijay & rashmika heading for their wedding?,” one wrote, with another posting, “5 days to go.. my dream.”

Shortly after, Rashmika was also spotted arriving separately at the same airport. Surrounded by her security personnel, she too chose not to talk to the photographers or pose for them, and kept things low-key. The actor opted for a minimal look, stepping out in a longline grey top paired with classic black jeans. A ‘tikka’ was also visible on her forehead. She also wore a mask.

On Saturday, Vijay was spotted at the airport, keeping a notably low profile. Dressed in a relaxed ensemble, he layered a grey shirt left unbuttoned over a beige T-shirt and paired it with matching grey trousers. He wore a mask on, and kept his head slightly lowered as he walked into the airport. Vijay walked quickly through the terminal without stopping for photographs.

The rumour mill around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna ’s wedding is in overdrive, with the couple expected to tie the knot this month in Udaipur . While the actors have chosen to stay tight-lipped, their recent spotting at the airport in Hyderabad has only added fuel to the buzz.

About Rashmika and Vijay Rashmika and Vijay exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). A source close to the couple confirmed to Hindustan Times in December that Rashmika and Vijay will marry on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur. They will also throw a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad once back. The couple, however, has made no official statements about the same.

Some time back, a paparazzo posted a video of his interaction with Rashmika during her airport outing. In the video, the actor can be seen waving to fans who are yelling her name. She later takes off her mask at the paparazzo’s request to pose for him. When the paparazzo says, “Congratulations, ma’am,” Rashmika smiles widely and asks, “Deniki ra? (For what?)” When he says, “Wedding, waiting for 26th, ma’am,” she doesn’t correct him. She just nods her head and blushes.

Recently, In an interaction with Prema, Rashmika was asked whether rumours of her marrying Vijay were true, including the reported wedding date and venue. The actor responded, “It has been four years since these rumours began, right? And, people have been asking the same question. People have been waiting for the same thing.”

After news of their engagement broke in October 2025, Rashmika and Vijay have been spotted wearing rings, but they have yet to speak about it. They led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders last year. The couple also went on a New Year’s vacation together, along with their friends.