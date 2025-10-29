Ravi Teja admits he has ‘irritated’ fans with his films lately, promises it won't happen with Mass Jathara. Watch

Since the 2022 film Dhamaka, Ravi Teja’s films have failed to make a mark with the audience and at the box office, both. At the pre-release event for his upcoming film, Mass Jathara, the actor admitted that he has left fans ‘irritated’ with his recent films. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Ravi Teja asks his security to be careful as they drag away fan trying to meet him and Suriya. Watch) Ravi Teja promised fans that his next film, Mass Jathara, will not disappoint them.

Ravi Teja admits his films have left fans ‘irritated’

During his speech on the stage, Ravi addressed his fans directly and said, “Brothers, I almost forgot about you, sorry. I want to tell you something. I know my films have irritated you lately. That won’t happen with this film. It’s my promise. Thank you so much. Jai cinema.”

While fans at the venue cheered at the hope that Mass Jathara would be better than his recent offerings, fans on social media were happy that he addressed it, too. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Thank u soo much for addressing this @RaviTeja_offl anna. Love u. JAI CINEMA. JAI RAVI TEJA.” Several others also lauded the actor for his candidness, writing comments like, “Love you Ravi anna,” and “It’s about Mr Bachchan.”

Ravi Teja’s recent filmography left fans disappointed

Ravi’s career has ebbed and flowed through the years, and after the 2021 film Krack and the 2022 film Dhamaka, films Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Eagle, and Mr Bachchan failed to perform as expected. Mr Bachchan, in particular, was released with high hopes, given that it was directed by Harish Shankar and was a remake of Raid. However, it earned only ₹13.5 crore worldwide, compared to Eagle, which earned ₹31 crore, and Tiger Nageswara Rao, which earned ₹49 crore.

Mass Jathara is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and stars Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in lead roles. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. It will be released in theatres on October 31.