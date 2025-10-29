Ravi Teja asks his security to be careful as they drag away fan trying to meet him and Suriya. Watch

A pre-release event for Bhanu Bhogavarapu’s Ravi Teja and Sreeleela-starrer Mass Jathara was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. Suriya was the chief guest at the event, which was attended by the cast, crew, and fans. At the event, a fan broke through security to meet Ravi and Suriya. Here’s how they reacted. Ravi Teja and Suriya were surprised by a fan breaking security at the pre-release event of Mass Jathara. (Pic credit: Tollywood Tide)

Ravi Teja asks security to be careful with fan

In a video posted on an Instagram page, security personnel can be seen tussling with a fan as he attempts to meet Ravi and Suriya. The fan is dragged away forcefully even as he tries to meet and talk to them. Suriya can be seen looking on as Ravi gestures to the security to be careful while dragging him away. He also appears to ask the fan to calm down.

Another video shared from the event shows Suriya, Ravi and Sreeleela seated at the front of the venue. However, fans sitting behind them continue to cheer and wave at them. At one point, the cheers get so loud that Suriya stands up, turns to face the fans, greets them and blows kisses their way. They seem to calm down a little only after that.

Suriya calls himself a Ravi Teja fanboy

At the event, Suriya even called himself a fanboy of Ravi while talking about him. He said, “I think my association with him goes back to almost 20 years, and today I speak like a fanboy. If Karthi or Jyotika were here, they would speak better because they have shared a lot of personal moments with him. When I take his name at home with them or with friends from the industry, they don’t just smile. They laugh and share such good instances with him.”

Mass Jathara is Ravi’s first film after a string of flops like Eagle and Mr Bachchan. The film is releasing in theatres on October 31 and has high expectations riding on it.