Ravi Teja gives his health update after undergoing surgery for muscle tear: ‘Excited to be back on set soon’

Actor Ravi Teja got injured while shooting for his next film, the yet-to-be-titled #RT75. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update after undergoing surgery for a muscle tear on Thursday. He has now been advised to be on bed rest for six weeks. (Also Read: Ravi Teja injured during filming; undergoes surgery for a muscle tear) Ravi Teja got injured while shooting for his next film.

Ravi Teja gives a health update

Ravi took to X to thank his fans for their support. He also shared that he has been discharged from the hospital and is ‘feeling fine’, sharing his excitement about wanting to get back to work soon. He wrote, “Successfully discharged after a smooth surgery and feeling fine. Grateful for all your warm blessings and support. Excited to be back on set soon.” On Friday, a representative for the actor shared a statement on his behalf.

The actor injured his right hand during filming and continued to shoot, ignoring the pain. The statement reads, “Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery.”

Fans left comments under his post wishing him a speedy recovery. “Get well soon Mass Maharaj,” commented producer SKN under his post. “Get well Soon Anna. Comeback with a Bang,” commented a fan while another wrote, “Waiting for strong come back Anna.” One fan hoped he’d make a strong ‘comeback’ writing, “Waiting for Comeback of the year.” Another shared, “Everything will be ok Anna.”

Upcoming work

Ravi was last seen in Mr Bachchan, the Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid, directed by Harish Shankar. The film was released on Independence Day and clashed with Puri Jagannadh’s Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar-starrer Double iSmart. Both films failed to make a mark at the box office. He will soon be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film directed by debutant Bhanu Bogavarupu.